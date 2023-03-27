English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsPhoenix Mills shares jump after second bullish brokerage report in a week

Phoenix Mills shares jump after second bullish brokerage report in a week

Phoenix Mills shares jump after second bullish brokerage report in a week
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 27, 2023 10:14:10 AM IST (Published)

Last week, investment broker Motilal Oswal had also initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating, giving a price target of Rs 2,000 per share over a period of two years.

Shares of Phoenix Mills Ltd .surged over 5 percent in early trade on Monday after Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on the stock with an ‘overweight’ rating.

Recommended Articles

View All
upGrad CHRO shares six-point checklist for appraisal season

upGrad CHRO shares six-point checklist for appraisal season

Mar 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

World Whisky Day: An industry veteran's take on the changing landscape and trends of whisky in India

World Whisky Day: An industry veteran's take on the changing landscape and trends of whisky in India

Mar 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Biggest casualty of ending LTCG regime is not debt funds but the debt market

Mar 25, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

US Fed rate hike — willing to hit but afraid to wound

US Fed rate hike — willing to hit but afraid to wound

Mar 25, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

It has given a price target of Rs 1,700 per share on Phoenix Mills, indicating an upside of over 32 percent from the stock’s closing level on Friday.


Phoenix Mills is a leading retail-led mixed-use asset developer that operates 11 malls across eight cities in India and three new malls are currently under construction.

Morgan Stanley said that the company has a portfolio of well-located, mixed-use destination malls and is set to benefit from India’s consumption growth.

Also Read: Phoenix Mills to develop residential project with upto 350 units on newly acquired land parcel in Kolkata

Additionally, Phoenix Mills is in expansion phase and aims to more than double its rental portfolio over the next 3-4 years, the brokerage noted.

The planned expansion of rental assets from 9 million square feet (msf) in 2021-22 to 21 million square feet in 2026-27 should drive an compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of its operating profit of 27 percent.

Last week, investment broker Motilal Oswal had also initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating, giving a price target of Rs 2,000 per share over a period of two years.

Giving the rationale behind its bullish outlook, Motilal Oswal had said that Phoenix Mills has 11 operational malls with leasable area of 9 million square feet as of March 2023. The company also recently acquired land to develop a 1 million square feet mall in Surat by 2026-27 and has a long-term vision to add 1 million square feet of retail assets every year.

Shares of Phoenix Mills are off opening highs, but are trading 2.8 percent higher at Rs 1,317.60.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Phoenix Mills

Previous Article

Debt fund new rule: AMCs re-open schemes to let investors enjoy tax benefits till March 31

Next Article

Technical stock picks | Ramco Cements, Tata Power, Jindal Steel, RBL Bank on the radar

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X