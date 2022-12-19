English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
Fifa World Cup

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

Homemarket Newsstocks Newsphoenix mills 7 acre land parcel surat 510 crore ahmedabad mall development thoth subsidiary 15450601.htm

Phoenix Mills shares rise after it acquires 7 acre land parcel in Surat for Rs 510 crore

Phoenix Mills shares rise after it acquires 7 acre land parcel in Surat for Rs 510 crore

Phoenix Mills shares rise after it acquires 7 acre land parcel in Surat for Rs 510 crore
Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 19, 2022 12:44:17 PM IST (Published)

Phoenix Mills completed the deal through its indirect subsidiary Thoth Mall and Commercial Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Phoenix Mills share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

Agni-V ballistic missile can target China — what it means for India

IST5 Min(s) Read

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

GST on Online Gaming: No consensus yet on revenue valuation to levy tax

IST4 Min(s) Read

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

Over a dozen acid attack cases reported per month in 2021 — Know about the laws and where the problem lies

IST5 Min(s) Read

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

Explained: How will the new Maharashtra panel on inter-faith and inter-caste marriages help women?

IST2 Min(s) Read

Phoenix Mills Ltd., a leading retail developer and operator, has completed the acquisition of a 7.22-acre land parcel in a prime location in Surat, Gujarat, for a total consideration of Rs 510 crore inclusive of stamp duty.


Phoenix Mills completed the deal through its indirect subsidiary Thoth Mall and Commercial Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. Thoth will develop a premium retail destination with gross leasable area of approximately 1 million square feet and expects completion of the project by financial year 2027. It’s upbeat on the venture as the land is at a strategic location on Udhana Magdalla Road in Gujarat's second-largest city

The company’s newest retail assets include Phoenix Palassio in Lucknow and Phoenix Citadel in Indore.

Graceworks Realty & Leisure Pvt. Ltd. (GRLPL), which is a PML-GIC joint venture (JV) entity, owns 80% equity shareholding in Thoth and the balance 20% equity shareholding is held by Safal Construction (India) Pvt. Ltd., the flagship development arm of the Ahmedabad-based BSafal Group (BSafal).

The acquisition of the land parcel has been funded by GRLPL and BSafal in their respective shareholdings as part of their overall equity commitment of Rs 650 crore in Thoth. The balance equity commitment will be brought in by GRLPL and BSafal in their respective shareholdings in multiple tranches as required.

Kotak Institutional Equities believes that the Surat land parcel further expands the geographical footprint of the company and lends further visibility for growth.
This is Phoenix's second asset development in Gujarat. The first, Phoenix Palladium in Ahmedabad is likely to be commissioned shortly.
It has maintained its add rating and a price target of Rs 1,640 on the stock.
Shares of Phoenix Mills are trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 1,421.50.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Here is why ICICI Prudential Life Insurance is on the radar

Next Article

KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,313 crore across businesses