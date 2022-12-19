Phoenix Mills shares rise after it acquires 7 acre land parcel in Surat for Rs 510 crore

Phoenix Mills completed the deal through its indirect subsidiary Thoth Mall and Commercial Real Estate Pvt. Ltd.

Buy / Sell Phoenix Mills share TRADE

Phoenix Mills Ltd., a leading retail developer and operator, has completed the acquisition of a 7.22-acre land parcel in a prime location in Surat, Gujarat, for a total consideration of Rs 510 crore inclusive of stamp duty.

Phoenix Mills completed the deal through its indirect subsidiary Thoth Mall and Commercial Real Estate Pvt. Ltd. Thoth will develop a premium retail destination with gross leasable area of approximately 1 million square feet and expects completion of the project by financial year 2027. It’s upbeat on the venture as the land is at a strategic location on Udhana Magdalla Road in Gujarat's second-largest city

The company’s newest retail assets include Phoenix Palassio in Lucknow and Phoenix Citadel in Indore.

Graceworks Realty & Leisure Pvt. Ltd. (GRLPL), which is a PML-GIC joint venture (JV) entity, owns 80% equity shareholding in Thoth and the balance 20% equity shareholding is held by Safal Construction (India) Pvt. Ltd., the flagship development arm of the Ahmedabad-based BSafal Group (BSafal).

The acquisition of the land parcel has been funded by GRLPL and BSafal in their respective shareholdings as part of their overall equity commitment of Rs 650 crore in Thoth. The balance equity commitment will be brought in by GRLPL and BSafal in their respective shareholdings in multiple tranches as required.

Kotak Institutional Equities believes that the Surat land parcel further expands the geographical footprint of the company and lends further visibility for growth.

This is Phoenix's second asset development in Gujarat. The first, Phoenix Palladium in Ahmedabad is likely to be commissioned shortly.

It has maintained its add rating and a price target of Rs 1,640 on the stock.

Shares of Phoenix Mills are trading 1.7 percent higher at Rs 1,421.50.