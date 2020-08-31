Market Phillip Capital revises portfolio; upgrades retail and logistics: Here are its stock picks Updated : August 31, 2020 02:11 PM IST It downgraded the staples space to 'neutral' as higher mobility will reduce the need for ready-to-eat/packaged food. Retail and logistics sectors have been upgraded by the brokerage as unlocking of the economy continues. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply