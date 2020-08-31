Phillip Capital revises portfolio; upgrades retail and logistics: Here are its stock picks

Indian equities have continued to rally, led by better-than-expected June quarter results and global surplus liquidity. The sentiment is also bullish as the Indian economy undergoes unlocking and economic activities expand.

Phillip Capital, in a recent report, said that the urban consumption trends are expected to fare better with further easing of lockdown norms. Retail and logistics sectors have been upgraded by the brokerage as unlocking of the economy continues to boost urban demand and increase economic activity.

It has also upgraded financials to 'neutral' on attractive valuations.

The brokerage, however, turned 'cautiously positive' on sectors like IT and pharma and downgraded their rating from 'overweight' to 'reduce weight'. Due to an uncertain economic environment, defensive sector positions are still advisable, it added.

It also downgraded the staples space to 'neutral' as higher mobility will reduce the need for ready-to-eat/packaged food.

Phillip Capital said that their March 2021 Nifty scenarios remain unchanged with a base case target around 10,700-11,200 and a bull case target between 11700-12200.

With all the contributing factors in mind, the brokerage has divided its portfolio into three categories –

(1) PC India portfolio: Stocks in this category comprise of sector leaders, companies that are expected to consistently gain due to deepening penetration and market-share gains from the unorganized players. Stocks in this category are a combination of blue-chip names with strong management and market leaders from the coverage. These names have been long-term holdings and are recommended to play the India story.

(2) PC-Alpha: It comprises of higher conviction stocks based on fundamentals, growth triggers, and valuations.

(3) PC-others and not rated (soft coverage) category: This comprises of companies that it likes, in addition to high-conviction names. "Additionally, it entails a list of the stocks that are under soft coverage but not rated, part of our portfolio due to evolving themes and sector outlook."

It made some key changes in its PC-India and PC-Alpha portfolios. The brokerage added Nippon AMC, HDFC AMC, UPL, Trent, ABFRL, Bajaj Electricals, Havells, Voltas, SAIL. Meanwhile, it removed ICICI Lombard, Shree Cement, Sun Pharma, Cipla, JK Lakshmi Cement.

It has downgraded Jubilant Foodworks, Asian Paints, Coromandel, Divi’s Labs to 'reduce'.

Here are the suggested portfolios: