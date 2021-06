The Nifty pharma index on a month-to-date basis is up nearly 3 percent, outperforming the Nifty at the current rate, which is up over 1 percent.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is in focus because the company is expanding the soft launch of Sputnik vaccine to other cities.

Natco is in focus because it is, along with its partner, has got the USFDA approval for an oncology drug in the US. They have 6-month sole marketing exclusivity for the 10 mg version of the drug as well as they are eligible for the shared exclusivity for 60 mg version of the drug.

JB Chemicals is in focus because the company will be reporting its Q4FY21 numbers today.

Lupin’s Somerset facility has got a warning letter from the USFDA. However, the positive is that the company has received approval for Fostair generic inhaler in the UK.