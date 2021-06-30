Pharma firms Lupin, Cipla in focus, here’s why

Moderna has got the emergency use authorisation for its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Meanwhile, Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm Cipla has said it is supporting the US pharma major with the regulatory approval and import of vaccines to be donated to India. Cipla clarified that there is no deal for commercials as yet.

Analysts say pharma companies would continue to be in focus on the hopes of a possible tie-up to import Moderna and other global vaccines.

Drugmaker Lupin is also in focus because the details of a warning letter that was issued by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) in June 2021 to the company’s Somerset facility in the US has now become public.

The facility was inspected from September to November of 2020 and 13 observations were issued. The USFDA had said there are repeated violations at multiple sites that demonstrate the company’s oversight and control over the manufacturing of drugs being inadequate.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.