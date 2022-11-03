Cross
    Procter and Gamble Hygiene September quarter profit down 29 percent due to higher input costs

    By CNBCTV18.com

    The company said that profit was weighed down significantly due to commodity cost inflation.

    Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. (P&G Hygiene) delivered sales of Rs 1,045 crore during the September quarter, down 1 percent from the year-ago quarter, due to post-COVID normalisation of demand.

    Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 154 crore, down 29 percent from Rs 218 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company said that profit was weighed down significantly due to commodity cost inflation.

    The company’s margin, too, slipped to 20.5 percent in the September quarter from 28.5 percent a year ago due to ‘challenging cost and operating environment’.

    However, P&G Hygiene highlighted that compared to the corresponding pre-COVID quarter three years ago, the company’s sales were up 23 percent and net profit grew 12 percent.

    The company also said that it continued to maintain market share leadership across both feminine hygiene and healthcare categories.

    P&G Hygiene is one of India’s leading FMCG companies that has in its portfolio feminine hygiene brand ‘Whisper’, healthcare brand ‘Vicks’ along with other popular names like ‘Old Spice’.

    Shares of the company ended 0.8 percent lower on Thursday at Rs 14,000.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
