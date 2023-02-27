Pfizer completes sale of Thane business undertaking to Vidhi Research for Rs 178 crore

On September 23, 2015, Pfizer announced the sale of the company’s business undertaking located at Thane Belapur Road, KU Bazar Post, Navi Mumbai, for a lump sum consideration of Rs 178 crore.

Pharmaceutical major Pfizer Ltd. has completed the transfer of its Thane business undertaking to Vidhi Research and Development LLP. The company said that it has transferred land, plant, machinery, and all the workmen employed at the Thane undertaking to Vidhi Research effective close of business on February 24, 2023.

The plant was commissioned in the 1960s and supplied drugs to both domestic and international markets.

The sale of the undertaking came months after Pfizer announced in July 2015 that it would close its over 50-year-old Thane plant from September 16, 2015, which had been lying idle since 2013.

A Pfizer spokesperson had said at that time that the decision to close the site was based on an assessment of its long-term viability and its ability to achieve the needed production.

