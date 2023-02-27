English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsPfizer completes sale of Thane business undertaking to Vidhi Research for Rs 178 crore

Pfizer completes sale of Thane business undertaking to Vidhi Research for Rs 178 crore

Pfizer completes sale of Thane business undertaking to Vidhi Research for Rs 178 crore
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 27, 2023 1:22:11 PM IST (Published)

On September 23, 2015, Pfizer announced the sale of the company’s business undertaking located at Thane Belapur Road, KU Bazar Post, Navi Mumbai, for a lump sum consideration of Rs 178 crore.

Pharmaceutical major Pfizer Ltd. has completed the transfer of its Thane business undertaking to Vidhi Research and Development LLP. The company said that it has transferred land, plant, machinery, and all the workmen employed at the Thane undertaking to Vidhi Research effective close of business on February 24, 2023.

Recommended Articles

View All
Jasprit Bumrah's return likely to be delayed: How important he is to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

Jasprit Bumrah's return likely to be delayed: How important he is to Mumbai Indians' bowling attack

Feb 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Green Push: Here's how India can make its energy transition through trade policies

Green Push: Here's how India can make its energy transition through trade policies

Feb 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Retail market participation down after COVID boom but is the interest over?

Feb 25, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Meet Ravin Jain, the new Indian-origin head of strategy at Ferrari F1, who has an uphill task on hand

Feb 25, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

On September 23, 2015, Pfizer announced the sale of the company’s business undertaking located at Thane Belapur Road, KU Bazar Post, Navi Mumbai, for a lump sum consideration of Rs 178 crore.


The plant was commissioned in the 1960s and supplied drugs to both domestic and international markets.

The sale of the undertaking came months after Pfizer announced in July 2015 that it would close its over 50-year-old Thane plant from September 16, 2015, which had been lying idle since 2013.

A Pfizer spokesperson had said at that time that the decision to close the site was based on an assessment of its long-term viability and its ability to achieve the needed production.

Shares of Pfizer Ltd. are trading 0.23 percent lower at Rs 3,799.05.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Pfizer

Previous Article

Lemon Tree signs license agreement for 110-room property in Kasauli

Next Article

Motilal Oswal sees 38% upside in Cyient if these scenarios fall into place

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X