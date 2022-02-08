Pfizer shares jump 3.5%, Laurus Labs slips 3%; why pharma stocks are trading mixed

The shares of pharmaceutical companies were in focus on Tuesday ahead of quarterly earnings and amid reports that the US Food and Drug Administration is likely to soon begin surprise inspections of drug manufacturing facilities outside the US, including units in India.

The sectoral gauge Nifty Pharma was up almost a percent from its previous close to the day’s high of 13,508.55 on the NSE. It was the best performing sector in the Nifty50 group. Twelve out of 20 stocks in the pharma pack were in the green.

However, earlier in the day, the pharma pack had slipped half a percent, from the previous close, as it started the session on a weak note.

According to a Mint report, the US administration has decided to hold surprise checks at offshore manufacturing facilities of drug makers to ensure quality products enter the US market. Besides, demand for surprise inspections at offshore facilities has also been on the rise from a section of Republican senators, who are seeking to offer a level-playing field to US manufacturers, it added.

The report has gathered mixed responses from pharmaceutical companies in India. While there’s no comment so far by any firm on the development, their shares listed on the exchanges have shown a mixed trend.

Drugmaker Pfizer’s shares gained more than 3.5 percent in intraday trade to Rs 4,562 on NSE. The upward movement in the stock of the company, which also manufactures COVID-19 vaccine, comes a day after Pradip Shah was appointed as the chairman of its board.

The shares of Biocon , the top gainer on the index after Pfizer, rose 2.8 percent in intraday trade. At 2 pm, Biocon stock was trading 1.78 percent higher at Rs 406.40. The shares have given a return of 13.25 percent in the past month, as against the benchmark index Nifty50, which has declined 4.77 percent during the period.

Divi’s Laboratories and Cipla stocks too gained 2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively, in intraday trade.

Meanwhile, the shares of Aurobindo Pharma were up by a percent to an intraday high of Rs 657.95. The stock, however, was trading flat at the time of writing. Aurobindo Pharma is already on FDA’s radar for violations at its Doultabad unit in Telangana.

In January, USFDA had flagged violation of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) for active pharmaceutical ingredients after inspecting the company’s drug manufacturing facility at Doultabad in August last year.

The FDA has sought a comprehensive, independent assessment of the overall system for investigating deviations, discrepancies, complaints, out-of-specification (OOS) results, and failures, and a detailed action plan to remediate the system.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and AstraZeneca Pharma (not part of the Nifty Pharma pack), on the other hand, were trading lower ahead of the earnings announcement for December 31, 2021, ended quarter due later in the day. Aster DM Healthcare shares declined 2.2 percent to an intraday low of Rs 180 and AstraZeneca Pharma stock slipped 1.7 percent to Rs 2,732 on NSE.