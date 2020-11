The share price of drugmaker Pfizer rallied over 19 percent to hit a 52-week high in the early trade on Tuesday after the company said that its vaccine has proved to be 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19.

The stock gained as much as 19.46 percent to a fresh high of Rs 5,875.00 apiece on the BSE.

Pfizer and BioNTech, on Monday, said their COVID-19 vaccine has proved to be effective in preventing the disease caused by the new coronavirus, putting the candidate ahead of others in the vaccine race.

After a discussion with the FDA, the companies decided to analyse 94 cases from the 43,538 cases under study and an independent committee found a vaccine efficacy rate above 90 percent.

The interim analysis indicated that protection was achieved 28 days after the first dose in the two-dose vaccine. No serious safety concerns were reported and the study continues to collect additional safety and efficacy data as planned.

Pfizer said the Phase 3 clinical trial of BNT162b2 began on July 27 and has enrolled 43,538 participants to date, 38,955 of whom have received a second dose of the vaccine candidate as of November 8, 2020.

Pfizer Inc did not provide any more details about those cases and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. Even revealing such early data is highly unusual.

At 10:00 am, the shares of Pfizer were trading 7.74 percent higher at Rs 5,298.35 on the BSE as against a 0.68 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex.