Pfizer shares decline for the 13th consecutive session, fall to a 52-week low

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 21, 2023 2:33:11 PM IST (Published)

The company's parent on March 13 stated that it has entered into a deal to acquire Seagen at a cost of $229 per share.

Shares of pharmaceuticals giant Pfizer dropped nearly 2 percent in trade to hit a 52-week low on Tuesday. The stock has hit a 52-week low in each trading session since March 14 extending its losing streak to 13th day on the trot.

Since February 20, shares of Pfizer have gained only twice.

Pfizer has lost nearly 8 percent in the last one month even as the pharma major's parent company, recently announced plans to purchase Seagen in a whopping $43 billion deal to expand its involvement in cancer treatment. In the past three months the stock has declined nearly 21 percent.

The company's parent on March 13 stated that it has entered into a deal to acquire Seagen at a cost of $229 per share.

Seagen Inc, headquartered in Bothell, Washington, is a biotech company that focuses on drug development.

Its primary products utilise monoclonal antibodies that attach to the surface of cancer cells and transport a cancer-fighting agent, while preserving nearby healthy tissue.

Pfizer and Seagen seek to accelerate the next generation of cancer breakthroughs and bring new solutions to patients by combining the power of Seagen’s antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology with the scale and strength of Pfizer’s capabilities and expertise, the company had stated.

The company last month also completed the sale of its Thane business undertaking to Vidhi Research and Development LLP.

On September 23, 2015, Pfizer announced the sale of the company’s business undertaking located at Thane Belapur Road, in Navi Mumbai, for a lump sum consideration of Rs 178 crore.

Shares of Pfizer are trading 0.6 percent lower at Rs 3,513.05

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
