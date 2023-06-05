This power financier has outperformed Nifty 50, Nifty Bank over the last one month 

Among the key levels for the stock on the charts, it is trading well above all of its key moving averages - 20-DMA (Rs 170.8), 50-DMA (Rs 164.44), 100-DMA (Rs 157.3) and 200-DMA (Rs 139.55).
Shares of Power Finance Corporation are trading with gains of over 2 percent on Monday and are trading at a 52-week high of Rs 194.75. The stock has outperformed both the Nifty 50, as well as the Nifty Bank index over the last week, as well as the las tmonth.
The stock is up 11.2 percent for the week, while the Nifty 50 benchmark has declined 0.35 percent. When compared on a monthly timeframe, the shares of PFC have risen nearly 15 percent, while the Nifty 50 is up 1.5 percent.
Friday's trading volumes on PFC were the highest in a month and the second-highest in the last three months. Shares worth Rs 365.95 crore were traded on the NSE on Friday, with 38.27 percent of those shares were marked for delivery.
Among the key levels for the stock on the charts, it is trading well above all of its key moving averages - 20-DMA (Rs 170.8), 50-DMA (Rs 164.44), 100-DMA (Rs 157.3) and 200-DMA (Rs 139.55).
Shares of PFC are trading 2.15 percent higher at Rs 194.55. The stock has gained nearly 30 percent on a year-to-date basis.
