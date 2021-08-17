Petronet LNG shares jump 5% amid high volumes. Here's why

Petronet LNG shares jumped as much as five percent amid high volumes on Tuesday, after positive commentary from the management of the country's largest gas importer.

On BSE, the Petronet LNG stock rose as much as 4.89 percent to Rs 225.10 in intraday trade.

At noon, Petronet shares traded with a gain of 3.01 percent at Rs 221.05 on the bourse, outperforming the headline Sensex index, which was flat amid choppy trade. By then, a total of 7.39 lakh Petronet shares had changed hands for the day, as against a daily average of 2.64 lakh recorded for the past two weeks, exchange data showed.

In the June quarter, the company's management toned down its capital expenditure plans related to compressed biogas plants and LNG retail outlets. In the previous quarter, it had announced aggressive capex plans that worried investors.

Only 25 LNG retail outlets will likely be put up in the first phase to evaluate viability, the company's management said on a conference call with investors.

It also said Petronet intends to put up 4-5 compressed biogas plants in the first phase at an outlay of Rs 200 crore.

Last week, Petronet LNG had reported a 22 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 635.67 crore for the quarter ended June 30, as the company handled more volumes. Its revenue from operations grew 76 percent to Rs 8,597.90 crore.

Petronet, which operates two liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminals at Dahej in Gujarat and Kochi in Kerala, saw import volumes picking up in the June quarter.

The company's market share rose to 70 percent in Q1 from 68 percent in the previous quarter. Analysts say spot LNG rates remain the key metric to watch going forward.

As of Monday's close, Petronet LNG shares are down 13.33 percent so far this year.