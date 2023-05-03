Petronet LNG Q4 Results: Shares fall after weakest annual performance in four years

For Petronet LNG, financial year 2023 was the weakest in four years.
Shares Petronet LNG Ltd, India's biggest gas importer, fell 4.5 percent on Thursday after its March quarter earnings missed expectations.
The company's net profit of Rs 614 crore was below expectations of Rs 665 crore. Revenue declined 12 percent from the December quarter.
Petronet's EBITDA, net profit and margin also missed expectations.
Dahej volumes increased 11 percent quarter-on-quarter, while utilisation levels stood at 76 percent from 68 percent.
For Petronet LNG, financial year 2023 was the weakest in four years.
Brokerage firm Jefferies believes that the company's Dahej Utilisation improved to 97 percent in April. Lack of surprises on capex was also comforting, according to Jefferies.
The board of directors of the company recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share (on the face value of Rs 10 each) on the equity shares of the company for the financial year 2022-23.
Shares of Petronet LNG are trading 4.5 percent lower at Rs 226. The stock is among the top broader market losers.
Also Read: Titan Q4 results | Profit spikes 49% to Rs 734 crore but misses estimates, declares dividend
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: May 3, 2023 6:41 PM IST
