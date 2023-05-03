Petronet LNG Q4 Results: Shares fall after weakest annual performance in four years

1 Min(s) Read
For Petronet LNG, financial year 2023 was the weakest in four years.
Shares Petronet LNG Ltd, India's biggest gas importer, fell 4.5 percent on Thursday after its March quarter earnings missed expectations.
The company's net profit of Rs 614 crore was below expectations of Rs 665 crore. Revenue declined 12 percent from the December quarter.
Petronet's EBITDA, net profit and margin also missed expectations.