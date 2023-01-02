homemarket Newsstocks News

Persistent Systems shares surge after partnership with Microsoft to accelerate growth

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 2, 2023 2:08:56 PM IST (Published)

Microsoft’s Viva platform will help Persistent engage with its employees in real-time.

Shares of Persistent Systems rose 4 percent in intraday trade on Monday as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft to accelerate its growth.


Persistent Systems will bolster its ITES 360 relationship with Microsoft by using its technologies for increasing agility and augment the next phase of growth for the company.

As part of the deal, the global digital engineering firm will leverage Microsoft’s Viva program and use its advanced analytics to focus upon the enhancement of its employee experience, as the company terms employees as its ‘most valuable.’

Microsoft’s Viva platform will help Persistent engage with its employees in real-time and aid in mapping key organizational metrics via predictive insights and tools, helping employees.

Further, using the features of Microsoft Azure, Persistent is creating a modern data fabric, which will be spread across the organization, driving speed and reliability across the digital engineering major’s business functions and machine learning operational dashboards for visualization and optimization of business outcomes.

Last month brokerage firm JPMorgan downgraded the Pune-based Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) firm to neutral, just two months after upgrading it to an overweight.

JPMorgan had said that it did not see any positive catalyst that could drive  further re-rating on the stock.

Shares of Persistent Systems are trading 3.8 percent higher at Rs 4,016 and are the top gainers on the Nifty IT index.

