English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

Persistent Systems shares surge after partnership with Microsoft to accelerate growth

Persistent Systems shares surge after partnership with Microsoft to accelerate growth

Persistent Systems shares surge after partnership with Microsoft to accelerate growth
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 2, 2023 2:08:56 PM IST (Published)

Microsoft’s Viva platform will help Persistent engage with its employees in real-time.

wealth-desk wealth-desk

Buy / Sell Persistent share

TRADE

Recommended Articles

View All
As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

Blinkit 2022 Trends: Jaipur man pays Rs 9,500 in tips, the highest on the platform

IST2 Min(s) Read

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

RIP Pele: Remembering the King of football through some of his most memorable quotes

IST2 Min(s) Read

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

Who is jailed social influencer Andrew Tate — and what's the Greta Thunberg connection?

IST4 Min(s) Read

Shares of Persistent Systems rose 4 percent in intraday trade on Monday as the company announced a partnership with Microsoft to accelerate its growth.


Persistent Systems will bolster its ITES 360 relationship with Microsoft by using its technologies for increasing agility and augment the next phase of growth for the company.

As part of the deal, the global digital engineering firm will leverage Microsoft’s Viva program and use its advanced analytics to focus upon the enhancement of its employee experience, as the company terms employees as its ‘most valuable.’

Microsoft’s Viva platform will help Persistent engage with its employees in real-time and aid in mapping key organizational metrics via predictive insights and tools, helping employees.

Further, using the features of Microsoft Azure, Persistent is creating a modern data fabric, which will be spread across the organization, driving speed and reliability across the digital engineering major’s business functions and machine learning operational dashboards for visualization and optimization of business outcomes.

Last month brokerage firm JPMorgan downgraded the Pune-based Engineering, Research and Development (ER&D) firm to neutral, just two months after upgrading it to an overweight.

JPMorgan had said that it did not see any positive catalyst that could drive  further re-rating on the stock.

Shares of Persistent Systems are trading 3.8 percent higher at Rs 4,016 and are the top gainers on the Nifty IT index.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Persistent Systems

Previous Article

Here's why Tata Steel and Hindalco can continue to do well in 2023

Next Article

Hyundai India elevates Tarun Garg as new COO, Gopala Krishnan CS as CMO

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X