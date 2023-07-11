CNBC TV18
JPMorgan calls valuations of stocks like Persistent, KPIT 'super rich', sees up to 50% downside

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 10:49:06 AM IST (Published)

JPMorgan noted that the contraction in the ER&D market has made the current valuations of IT services providers 'super rich' and that the slowdown in spending is not cyclical, but structural. 

Brokerage firm JPMorgan is projecting downsides of anywhere between 13 to as much as 50 percent in stocks like Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) stocks like L&T Technology Services, Tata Elxsi, Persistent Systems and KPIT Tech. The brokerage is underweight on all four names.

For Tata Elxsi, KPIT Tech and LTTS, the lowest price target on the street comes from JPMorgan.

