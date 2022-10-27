    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    stocks News

    Persistent Systems, HAL, HUL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    By Sangam Singh

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday, amid largely positive moves across global markets.

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst
    Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,460 with a stop loss at Rs 2,550
    Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 2,130 with a stop loss at Rs 2,034
    Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for a target of Rs 2,560 with a stop loss at Rs 2,485
    Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target of Rs 530 with a stop loss at Rs 500
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical analyst
    Buy L&T with a stop loss at Rs 1,891
    Buy Persistent Systems with a stop loss at Rs 3,700
