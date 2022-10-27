Persistent Systems, HAL, HUL and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

Mini CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened in green as Dalal Street returns to trade after a day's holiday, amid largely positive moves across global markets.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical analyst

Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,460 with a stop loss at Rs 2,550

Buy HDFC AMC for a target of Rs 2,130 with a stop loss at Rs 2,034

Buy Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for a target of Rs 2,560 with a stop loss at Rs 2,485

Buy Amara Raja Batteries for a target of Rs 530 with a stop loss at Rs 500

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical analyst

Buy L&T with a stop loss at Rs 1,891

Buy Persistent Systems with a stop loss at Rs 3,700