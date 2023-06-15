Persistent Systems gets its second 'Sell' recommendation in two days — Ambit expects growth to slow in FY24

At current prices, shares of Persistent Systems are trading at 30.7 times one-year forward price-to-earnings, which is a 51 percent premium to tier-1 tech stocks.

Brokerage firm Ambit has initiated coverage on Persistent Systems with a sell recommendation and a price target of Rs 4,140. The price target implies a potential downside of 16 percent from Wednesday's closing levels.

Ambit expects the company's growth to slow down in the current financial year. Explaining its stance, Ambit said that Persistent has an 80 percent exposure to segments like BFSI and Hitech, which are currently at the risk of a slowdown in the global economy.

Additionally, growth of key partners of the company like Salesforce, Amazon Web Service, Microsoft Azure and others, which accounts for nearly 45 percent of overall revenue, is likely to halve over financial year 2022-2025, thereby limiting the company's growth prospects.