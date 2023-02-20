Persistent Systems gains in four out of last five trading sessions to hit a 52-week high

The stock has surged more than 31 percent in the last one-year period.

Shares of Persistent Systems Ltd., a global company specialising in software products, services, and technology innovation, hit their 52-week high on Monday amid high trading volumes.

The Persistent Systems stock rose as much as 3.6 percent on Monday to hit a level of Rs 5,084.95, its highest in the past 52 weeks.

Notably, the stock has risen over 17 percent in the last month after the company on January 18 reported a 34.9 percent year-on-year jump in its net profit at Rs 237.9 crore for the December quarter. The stock has surged more than 31 percent in the last year.

The order booking for the quarter was at $440.2 million in total contract value (TCV) and at $326.3 million in annual contract value (ACV) terms.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director at the time had said that Persistent Systems has won several large deals across industries and service lines, driving 20 percent sequential growth in total contract value (TCV) bookings.

The company also declared an interim dividend of Rs 28 per share on the face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2023.

After the earnings announcement, HDFC Securities advised investors to ‘buy’ the shares of Persistent Systems with a target of Rs 5,600 apiece.

Analysts at HDFC Securities said that they expect the company to outperform going ahead — both on growth and margins.

“The company has doubled its revenue in the last three years and is well positioned to double revenue over the next four years, with earnings expected to accelerate even faster as the margin expands,” the note dated 1 February by HDFC Securities said.

Shares of Persistent Systems are trading 3.29 percent at Rs 5,071.95.