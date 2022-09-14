Foreign investors’ stake in Varun Beverages is now the highest in three years

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini Rs 14,000 invested in late-2016 to buy one lot (33 shares) of Varun Beverages during its IPO would be worth much more today. Read more about the top performer on the Nifty FMCG index this year, over the last three years and five years as well!

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have increased their stake in bottling and beverage distribution company Varun Beverages to their highest level in three years. As of the June quarter, Foreign investors own nearly a quarter of the company.

Shares of the company are trading near record highs. The stock went public in November 2016 and has returned 8 times to its shareholders since then. Rs 14,685 invested to purchase one lot (33 shares) of Varun Beverages during its IPO would today be worth Rs 1.2 lakh at current market price.

The company is the top performer on the Nifty FMCG index – which includes other marquee names like Hindustan Unilever, ITC, Nestle India and others - this year, over the last three years, as well as over a five-year period.

Among some key foreign investors who own stake in the company include the Small Cap World Fund, Government Pension Fund Global, Capital World Growth and Income Fund, and the New World Fund. The last two names have acquired stake in the company in the June quarter itself.

Since going public, Shares of Varun Beverages have consistently delivered annual returns in excess of 20 percent.

The company has also consistently rewarded shareholders in the form of regular dividend announcements and bonus issues. It has declared three bonus issues over the last three years.

The beverage-distributor has seen compounded sales growth of 18 percent over the last five years while compounded profit growth has been 72 percent during the same period.

The Road Ahead

Varun Beverages is in the process of setting up two large greenfield plants in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The company is expanding in Bihar and a few more territories which has brownfield plants. Overall, it is looking at increasing its capacity by 30 percent and is aiming for a capex of Rs 1,200 crore over this year and the next.

Between January-June of this calendar year, the company spent Rs 670 crore as capex to set up new greenfield production facilities in Bihar and Jammu, along with expanding its brownfield unit in Sandila.

The company is looking at maintaining its double-digit volume growth going forward after two tough years due to the pandemic.

"Most of our territories which we acquired are under-penetrated and there is still lot of scope, but there are challenges with it," Chairman Ravi Jaipuria mentioned during the company's most recent earnings call on August 5. "But if things go well, we are quite confident that double-digit growth looks very feasible going forward for the next few years."

Some Concerns

Despite the stellar run seen by the stock since going public, the promoter shareholding of the company has come down over the last three years. As of the June quarter, promoters hold 63.9 percent stake in the company, compared to the 68.4 percent stake they held three years earlier.

While foreign investors continue to bet on the company, domestic investors have trimmed their positions. DIIs currently hold 5.31 percent stake compared to 6.4 percent in September 2019.

What Do The Analysts Say

Fund managers may or may not be bullish on Varun Beverages, but analysts certainly are. Out of the 17 analysts that track the stock, 15 of them have a "buy" recommendation. Here are some comments post the company's June-quarter earnings:

Indsec: We believe two new greenfield plants and brownfield expansion of its existing plant will help the company gain market share and will assist its products to penetrate deeper. Various measures to optimize its cost structure will help them reduce its cost and maintain a healthy margin.

Yes Securities: The company is a good compounding story for the long-term with a growth potential in the mid-teens coupled with stable margins and return ratios. We would expect further re-rating once the company delivers on its aggressive growth plans on the markets acquired in South and West India in the next couple of years.