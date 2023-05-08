Pennar Industries surges 7% on bagging orders worth Rs 682 crore across various businesses

The company has won orders for its business verticals of Inland Container Depot (ICD), Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB), Railways, Steel, Tubes and Ascent Buildings, USA.
Shares of Pennar Industries Ltd. jumped over 7 percent on Monday after the company received orders worth Rs 682 crore across various business verticals.
In a filing to the stock exchanges, Pennar Industries said that it has bagged orders from many companies across its business verticals, including the railways and steel segments too.
Pennar Industries has received orders from leading players across industries, including Tata Steel, Ashok Leyland, Hindalco, Tata Power and Kirloskar Toyota, among others.
Pennar Industries is expected to execute the orders within the next two quarters, the company said.
Some more companies that have awarded orders to Pennar Industries include Yamaha, Rites, Thermax, American Steel Buildings, Hindustan Coca Cola, Gateway Building Systems, Steel Tube Investments, IFB Automotive, and Amar Raja Infra, among others.
The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.3 crore in the December quarter, which was nearly double from the same period last year.
Pennar Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of cold-rolled steel strips, precision tubes, cold-rolled formed sections, electrostatic precipitators, and profiles. Its segments include diversified engineering and custom-designed building solutions and auxiliaries.
The company manufactures railway wagons and coach components, press steel components, hydraulics, road safety systems, and galvanized products.
Shares of Pennar Industries are up 5.7 percent at Rs 74.75.
