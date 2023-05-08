Pennar Industries surges 7% on bagging orders worth Rs 682 crore across various businesses

2 Min(s) Read
The company has won orders for its business verticals of Inland Container Depot (ICD), Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB), Railways, Steel, Tubes and Ascent Buildings, USA.
Shares of Pennar Industries Ltd. jumped over 7 percent on Monday after the company received orders worth Rs 682 crore across various business verticals.
In a filing to the stock exchanges, Pennar Industries said that it has bagged orders from many companies across its business verticals, including the railways and steel segments too.
Pennar Industries has received orders from leading players across industries, including Tata Steel, Ashok Leyland, Hindalco, Tata Power and Kirloskar Toyota, among others.