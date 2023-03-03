English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsPeninsula Land defaults on re payment of loans to SBI

Peninsula Land defaults on re-payment of loans to SBI

Peninsula Land defaults on re-payment of loans to SBI
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Tanmay Tiwary  Mar 3, 2023 8:58:49 PM IST (Published)

The stock of Peninsula Land settled at Rs 13.80 per share when the market closed.

Peninsula Land, an Ashok Piramal Group unit, on Friday, said the company has defaulted on the repayment of principal and interest worth Rs 5.28 crore to the state lender, State Bank of India.

Recommended Articles

View All
EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

EAM Jaishankar gives a Pete Best twist to his Japanese counterpart comparing QUAD to the Beatles

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

JN Tata's 184th Birth Anniversary | Lessons for startups from the pioneer, risk-taker and visionary

Mar 3, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

India Inc cash reserves slip to lowest since FY20

Mar 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

US to send $400 million arms aid to Ukraine; total is far higher than military budget of many nations

Mar 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read


The company was supposed to repay the lender on March 2, 2023, the real estate developer revealed.
Of Rs 5.28 crore of the total default amount to SBI, the principal amount stood at Rs 3.32 crore while the interest amount was Rs 1.96 crore. However, the total outstanding principal amount of the loan from SBI is at Rs 136.72 crore, which was lent at an interest rate of 9 percent per annum.
Also Read: Bharat Forge in focus after North America Class 8 truck orders rise in February
The total outstanding debt of the company as of March 2, 2023, is at Rs 375 crores, Peninsula Land added.
Last month, the company reported its Q3 earnings. Peninsula Land’s profit surged over 200 percent at Rs 10.7 crore against Rs 3.51 crore in the same quarter last year. The revenue also saw a huge spike of over 110 percent at Rs 248.80 crore against Rs 114.44 crore in the same quarter last year.
However, the company saw a decline in its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), which came in at Rs25.55 crore, down over 19 percent, against Rs 31.75 crore in the same quarter last year.
Also Read: Banks' exposure to the Adani Group - RBI knows it all
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Peninsula LandSBI

Next Article

No jeweller can sell gold without hallmark after March 31

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X