The Nifty IT Index is currently at a 25 percent premium to its-year median PE, after a 30 percent rally since March quarter earnings.

Global brokerage CLSA expects PE expansion to drive the next rally in the Indian IT stocks while rerating should be supported by hope for accelerated digital or cloud adoption, demonstrated earnings defence versus domestic demand-centric sectors, and attractive FCF yields.

Discretionary spend-centric projects of IT companies are still off-table, it noted. Large deal proposals are coming back on-table, albeit at a slow pace. Most of these are total outsourcing deals as clients explore cost savings in legacy spends to fund digital/cloud adoption.

CLSA expects the limited impact of accelerated adoption of cloud and digital technologies in a post-COVID-19 world on Indian IT services companies that are typically downstream players in the digital/cloud adoption chain.

Also, there is a concurrent cannibalisation risk due to lower spending on legacy services that still account for about 60 percent of revenue for the Indian IT companies. Thus its net impact on the Indian players could be lower than expected.

However, the narrative of accelerated digital adoption driving a V-shaped revenue growth recovery could support valuations inflating beyond their historical benchmarks.

Additionally, a management churn and operational issues at Cognizant have led to other Indian companies gaining selectively in vendor consolidation. This could be an important catalyst for medium-term growth, according to CLSA.

CLSA expects reduced risk of regulatory action in the US and strong cross-currency tailwinds after several quarters of headwinds should help the Indian It companies.

While incremental upgrades to consensus FY22/FY23 EPS estimates could be modest on the expectations reset after the strong 1QFY21 beat, valuations could trend still higher, it said.

But incremental rerating will need triggers and hence the rally could get stock-specific, CLSA added.