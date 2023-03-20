PCBL commences pre-commissioning trial run of 1st phase of Tamil Nadu manufacturing facility

In an exchange filing, PCBL said, "We are pleased to inform you that pre–commissioning trial run of the first phase (63,000 MT) of 147,000 MT Greenfield carbon black manufacturing facility in the state of Tamil Nadu being set-up by PCBL (TN) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has commenced."

RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group firm Phillips Carbon Black Ltd (PCBL) on Monday said its subsidiary, PCBL (TN), has commenced pre–commissioning trial run of the first phase (63,000 MT) of 147,000 MT greenfield carbon black manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier today, Paras K Chowdhary accepted the appointment as a lead independent director of the company.

The company's net profit plunged 13 percent to Rs 87 crore against Rs 111.4 crore in the same quarter last year. However, its revenue surged 18 percent to Rs 1,363.3 crore against Rs 1,156 crore in the same quarter last year. The company saw a decline of 220 basis points in its margin, which came in at 12.3 percent as opposed to 14.5% in the same quarter last year.

Last year in December, PCBL commissioned a green power plant in Kochi, Kerala with a capacity of 7 MW.

Shares of PCBL settled at Rs 111.90 apiece, down over 1.2 percent this week.