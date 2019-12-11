Market
PC Jeweller shares hit 52-week low after CARE Ratings downgrade
Updated : December 11, 2019 11:00 AM IST
CARE Ratings downgraded the ratings of the fixed deposit programme of the company to CARE D (FD).
On December 9, CRISIL had also downgraded PC Jeweller’s long-term and short-term ratings to the bank loan facilities of the company to CRISIL D.
