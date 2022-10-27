PC Jeweller reports second profitable quarter after nine straight quarterly losses

Mini
PC Jeweller shares have risen nearly 5x during the course of this year.
Recommended ArticlesView All
T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?
IST6 Min(s) Read
London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle
IST5 Min(s) Read
Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?
IST3 Min(s) Read
PC Jeweller Ltd. shares jumped over 4 percent on Thursday after the company reported another profitable quarter in continuation of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.
Revenue for the quarter at Rs 836 crore was aided by a low base. For the first six months of the current financial year, the company's sales of Rs 1,357 crore were 223 percent higher than last year.
Shares of PC Jeweller are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 102.6. Shares have gained nearly 5x this year, rebounding from their 52-week low of Rs 18.