    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    PC Jeweller reports second profitable quarter after nine straight quarterly losses

    PC Jeweller reports second profitable quarter after nine straight quarterly losses

    PC Jeweller reports second profitable quarter after nine straight quarterly losses
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    PC Jeweller shares have risen nearly 5x during the course of this year.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell PC Jeweller share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    PC Jeweller Ltd. shares jumped over 4 percent on Thursday after the company reported another profitable quarter in continuation of the first quarter of the fiscal year 2022-23.

    The second consecutive quarterly profit comes after the company reported nine straight quarters of net losses due to various reasons.
    Net profit for the September quarter stood at Rs 73 crore. The company reported a net loss of Rs 76 crore during the same period last year.

    Revenue for the quarter at Rs 836 crore was aided by a low base. For the first six months of the current financial year, the company's sales of Rs 1,357 crore were 223 percent higher than last year.

    The company's management is pinning hopes on the current festive quarter and the upcoming marriage season to increase footfalls and growth momentum. "The spending experienced in Q2 is expected to continue in Q3 as well," CFO Sanjeev Bhatia was quoted as saying.

    Shares of PC Jeweller are trading 4 percent higher at Rs 102.6. Shares have gained nearly 5x this year, rebounding from their 52-week low of Rs 18.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    PC Jeweller

    Next Article

    Tata Power subsidiary launches off-grid solar solutions in three Indian states

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng