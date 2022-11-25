PB Fintech shares gain for second straight day after fundhouse buys 68 lakh shares

Recently, PB Fintech Ltd. through its subsidiary PB Fintech FZ-LLC acquired a 26.72 percent stake in YKNP, a UAE-based marketing management company, for $2 million.

Shares of PB Fintech, which operates Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, are trading higher after WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund bought Rs 134 crore worth of company shares in a bulk deal.

The PB Fintech stock also soared 8 percent to Rs 432.20 on Thursday.

WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund Ltd. placed two bulk purchase orders at an average price of Rs 400 on Thursday. The company placed one purchase order for 34 lakh shares on the BSE and another order for 33 lakh shares on the NSE.

As per BSE data, on Friday, the stock recorded buy orders for 27 lakh shares and sell orders for 76,121 shares.

Earlier, on November 14, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund Ltd. purchased 5 lakh shares of PB Fintech at Rs 388 on the NSE. On the other hand, Internet Fund III Pte Ltd. sold 54.19 lakh shares at Rs 389.38 on the NSE. On the same day, Tiger Global Eight Holdings sold 79.98 lakh shares at Rs 388 on the NSE

In the September quarter, PB Fintech's total revenues rose to Rs 82.5 crore from Rs 67.2 crore in the June quarter. However, it incurred a net loss of Rs 43.1 crore from Rs 58.2 crore in the first quarter.

Shares of PB Fintech are currently trading at Rs 454.30, up 5.16 percent.