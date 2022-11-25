English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv
 Live TV
  • Hours
  • Minutes
  • Seconds

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    PB Fintech shares gain for second straight day after fundhouse buys 68 lakh shares

    PB Fintech shares gain for second straight day after fundhouse buys 68 lakh shares

    PB Fintech shares gain for second straight day after fundhouse buys 68 lakh shares
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com Nov 25, 2022 1:06 PM IST (Published)

    Recently, PB Fintech Ltd. through its subsidiary PB Fintech FZ-LLC acquired a 26.72 percent stake in YKNP, a UAE-based marketing management company, for $2 million.

    wealth-desk wealth-desk

    Buy / Sell PB Fintech share

    TRADE

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    Cap on TV channels as part of bouquet raised to Rs 19. How revised TRAI rule will impact broadcasters

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    Why are private banks going old school and opening more branches?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    Elon Musk takes on critics but the FIFA World Cup deadline is still afar

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    A new database for mining drugs can help fresh pandemic onslaughts

    IST3 Min(s) Read


    Shares of PB Fintech, which operates Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, are trading higher after WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund bought Rs 134 crore worth of company shares in a bulk deal.
    The PB Fintech stock also soared 8 percent to Rs 432.20 on Thursday.
    WF Asian Smaller Companies Fund Ltd. placed two bulk purchase orders at an average price of Rs 400 on Thursday. The company placed one purchase order for 34 lakh shares on the BSE and another order for 33 lakh shares on the NSE.
    As per BSE data, on Friday, the stock recorded buy orders for 27 lakh shares and sell orders for 76,121 shares.
    Earlier, on November 14,  WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund Ltd. purchased 5 lakh shares of PB Fintech at Rs 388 on the NSE. On the other hand, Internet Fund III Pte Ltd. sold 54.19 lakh shares at Rs 389.38 on the NSE. On the same day, Tiger Global Eight Holdings sold 79.98 lakh shares at Rs 388 on the NSE.
    Recently, PB Fintech Ltd. through its subsidiary PB Fintech FZ-LLC acquired a 26.72 percent stake in YKNP, a UAE-based marketing management company, for $2 million.
    Also Read: PB Fintech to take on Bima Sugam — requests IRDAI to allow Policybazaar to reduce commission rates
    In the September quarter, PB Fintech's total revenues rose to Rs 82.5 crore from Rs 67.2 crore in the June quarter. However, it incurred a net loss of Rs 43.1 crore from Rs 58.2 crore in the first quarter.
    Shares of PB Fintech are currently trading at Rs 454.30, up 5.16 percent.
    (Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    PB Fintech

    Previous Article

    Castrol India to acquire 7% stake in a TVS Group company for Rs 487 crore

    Next Article

    Reliance to launch 'Education For All' initiative to digitize 100 schools in Gujarat

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng