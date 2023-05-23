PB Fintech hopeful of turning PAT positive in FY24 but shares give up gains

For the March quarter, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 8.8 crore from the Rs 220 crore loss that it reported during the same period last year.

Shares of PB Fintech, which owns online platforms for insurance and lending products Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, gained as much as 5 percent on Tuesday after the company's management expressed optimism that it will be profitable on a net level in financial year 2024.

For the March quarter, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 8.8 crore from the Rs 220 crore loss that it reported during the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter went up by 61 percent to Rs 869.09 crore, compared to Rs 540.3 crore in the year-ago period.

PB Fintech also delivered an operating profit during the quarter of Rs 28 crore compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 80 crore last year, while adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 3 percent.

PB Fintech insurance and lending platforms Policybazaar and Paisabazaar reported a 31 percent year-on-year growth in revenue to Rs 504 crore in the March quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA for the existing business went up to Rs 64 crore from Rs 10 crore last year.

Revenue from new initiatives (point of sales person, international and corporate/SME insurance) segment surged by 137 percent to Rs 365 crore during the quarter. Operating losses for this segment also narrowed to Rs 36 crore from Rs 90 crore last year.

"We believe this to be an unusual quarter which should not be used to extrapolate," brokerage firm JM Financial said in a note. It said so as it believes that the partners revenue went up due to strong sales of life insurance policies in lieu of the advance taxation rule change from April 1, 2023.

"While newer initiatives lowered losses sharply, we do not expect that to sustain as the management has guided towards breaking even this business in financial year 2027," JM Financial said. However, it has maintained its buy rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 980.

Shares of PB Fintech are off opening highs, currently trading 0.4 percent higher at Rs 621.30.