PB Fintech hopeful of turning PAT positive in FY24 but shares give up gains

By Surabhi Sutaria  May 23, 2023 10:27:07 AM IST (Published)

For the March quarter, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 8.8 crore from the Rs 220 crore loss that it reported during the same period last year.

Shares of PB Fintech, which owns online platforms for insurance and lending products Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, gained as much as 5 percent on Tuesday after the company's management expressed optimism that it will be profitable on a net level in financial year 2024.

For the March quarter, the company's net loss narrowed to Rs 8.8 crore from the Rs 220 crore loss that it reported during the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter went up by 61 percent to Rs 869.09 crore, compared to Rs 540.3 crore in the year-ago period.


PB Fintech also delivered an operating profit during the quarter of Rs 28 crore compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of Rs 80 crore last year, while adjusted EBITDA margin stood at 3 percent.

