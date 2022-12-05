Here are the large funds that bought into PB Fintech in Friday's large trade

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) purchased 10.50 lakh shares while Citigroup Global Markets placed a purchase order for 1.78 lakh shares.

PB Fintech Ltd., the operator of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar platforms, is in focus as the stock rose 3 percent to Rs 497 on the BSE in morning trade on Monday following several funds placing bulk purchase orders for the scrip.

Goldman Sachs (Singapore) purchased 10.50 lakh shares while Citigroup Global Markets placed a purchase order for 1.78 lakh shares. Out of 38 bulk orders placed last Friday (December 2), only two orders were for sale of 2.28 crore shares each from SVF India Holdings (Cayman).

Morgan Stanley Mauritius Co. Ltd. also placed a purchase order for 27.30 lakh shares while BNP Paribas Arbitrage placed a purchase order for 17.80 lakh shares. Templeton Global Investment Trust bought Rs 2.82 lakh shares, Nippon India Mutual Fund purchased 27.1 lakh shares, Societe Generale placed an order for 26 lakh shares, Tasman Market Neutral Fund purchased 85,203 shares, Amazon Market Neutral Fund bought 83,269 shares, Regal Tactical Fund purchased 1.98 lakh shares.

Public-Sector Pension Investment bought 50,533 shares and Norges Bank purchased 5 lakh shares on the NSE.

Japanese investment major SoftBank Group has offloaded a 5.1 percent stake (2.28 crore equity shares) in PB Fintech at an average price of Rs 456.4 apiece through an open market transaction. As per block deal data on the NSE, the SoftBank transaction cost around Rs 1,042.52 crore.

PB Fintech managed to reduce its net profit in the September quarter to Rs 186.64 crore from Rs 204.44 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue rose 105.1 percent to Rs 573.47 crore. Pre-tax loss stood at Rs 186.61 crore, lower than Rs 204.45 crore in the corresponding period last year.