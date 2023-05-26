PB Fintech shares drop after shares worth Rs 616 crore exchange hands in a block deal

The company’s net loss narrowed to Rs 8.8 crore in the March quarter from the Rs 220 crore loss in the same period last year.

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd., the parent company of online insurance portal PolicyBazaar and lending portal PaisaBazaar, dropped over 4 percent on Friday after a block deal worth around Rs 616 crore was executed on the stock exchanges.

Around 1 crore shares of PB Fintech, translating into 2.3 percent of equity, changed hands at an average price of Rs 605 apiece.

This was at a discount to the stock’s previous close of Rs 622.40 per share on Thursday. Consequently, the share price fell as much as 4.3 percent on Friday to hit an intra-day low of Rs 596.30 on the BSE.

The buyers and sellers in the Rs 616.2 crore deal were not known immediately.

Earlier this week, PB Fintech reported its March quarter financials, hinting at a decent recovery. The company’s net loss narrowed to Rs 8.8 crore in the March quarter from the Rs 220 crore loss in the same period last year. Revenue for the quarter went up 61 percent to Rs 869.09 crore compared to Rs 540.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The company’s management expressed optimism that it will be profitable on a net level in the financial year 2024.

After the earnings announcement, brokerage firm JM Financials maintained its ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 980.

“We believe this to be an unusual quarter which should not be used to extrapolate,” JM Financial said in a note. It said so as it believed that the partners' revenue went up due to strong sales of life insurance policies in lieu of the advance taxation rule change from April 1, 2023.

“While newer initiatives lowered losses sharply, we do not expect that to sustain as the management has guided towards breaking even this business in the financial year 2027,” it added.

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd. are trading at Rs 610 apiece, down 1.99 percent.