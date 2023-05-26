PB Fintech shares drop after shares worth Rs 616 crore exchange hands in a block deal

The company’s net loss narrowed to Rs 8.8 crore in the March quarter from the Rs 220 crore loss in the same period last year.

Shares of PB Fintech Ltd., the parent company of online insurance portal PolicyBazaar and lending portal PaisaBazaar, dropped over 4 percent on Friday after a block deal worth around Rs 616 crore was executed on the stock exchanges.

Live Tv

Loading...

Around 1 crore shares of PB Fintech, translating into 2.3 percent of equity, changed hands at an average price of Rs 605 apiece.