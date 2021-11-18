Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma says today's share price not a true reflection of co's scale

Even as shares of One97 Communications continued to trade sharply lower after a weak market debut, Paytm Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that today's stock price is not a true reflection of the company's opportunity and scale.

"Today’s share price or any day's share price will actually never be a true reflection of our opportunity and our scale. It is simply an opinion of few buyers and sellers of that day," Sharma said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

The CEO said that while people know about the Paytm 'product', they may not necessarily understand the company's business model.

"People will take time to understand the business model. The fact that a payment company can do financial services like private insurance and wealth is something new to the Indian stock market... Over the period it will show up what this business model and scale is," he said.

"We are a crossover of tech and financial services," Sharma said while describing his firm, adding that the commercial model of the company is yet to be understood.

He said he couldn't be "more proud today about the scale we are seeing MoM and YoY on our financial business".