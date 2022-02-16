Paytm, Zomato, CarTrade rebound from 52-week lows; here's how other new age stocks performed

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
New age company stocks: Stocks of Paytm and Zomato rebounded from their 52-week lows on Wednesday. Nykaa and FINO Payments hit fresh lows. These stocks began trading on bourses BSE and NSE in 2021.

Paytm shares finished the day up 1.2 percent at Rs 861.9 on BSE, having risen to as high as Rs 883 during the session. On Tuesday, the One97 stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 840.1.
Zomato shares rose 2.7 percent to settle at Rs 85. During the sesison, the stock rose to as high as Rs 87. On Wednesday, the food aggregator's stock had slipped marginally below its issue price of Rs 76.
CarTrade gained 0.6 percent for the day to Rs 631.5. At the current level, it is 3.4 percent above its  52-week high, hit on Tuesday.
Among other stocks in this category, PB Fintech and MapmyIndia continued to stay above their lows hit in January.
Stock52-week lowDate
Paytm840.05Feb 15 2022
Zomato75.75Feb 15 2022
CarTrade610.80Feb 15 2022
FINO Payments325.85Feb 16 2022
Nykaa1,456.00Feb 16 2022
PB Fintech726.00Jan 25 2022
MapmyIndia1,271.65Jan 28 2022
RateGain312.35Dec 20 2021
Latent View462.00Nov 23 2021
EXPLANED: Why investors dumped Zomato, Paytm shares
New age company stocks have taken a `hit in the recent past, mirroring the trend seen on the Nasdaq, where investors suddenly lost appetite for highly valued tech firms.
Independent market expert Shankar Sharma has time and again warned against investment in startup shares.
He told CNBC-TV18 in January that one should not be surprised if they fall 80-90 percent by the end of 2022. 
(Edited by : Sandeep Singh)
First Published:  IST
