Paytm, Zomato, CarTrade rebound from 52-week lows; here's how other new age stocks performed

Stocks of new-age business companies like Paytm (One97), Zomato and Cartrade Technologies rebounded on Wednesday from their 52-week lows in the previous session. Nykaa and FINO Payments hit fresh lows. These stocks began trading on bourses BSE and NSE in 2021.

Paytm shares finished the day up 1.2 percent at Rs 861.9 on BSE, having risen to as high as Rs 883 during the session. On Tuesday, the One97 stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 840.1.

Zomato shares rose 2.7 percent to settle at Rs 85. During the sesison, the stock rose to as high as Rs 87. On Wednesday, the food aggregator's stock had slipped marginally below its issue price of Rs 76.

CarTrade gained 0.6 percent for the day to Rs 631.5. At the current level, it is 3.4 percent above its 52-week high, hit on Tuesday.

Among other stocks in this category, PB Fintech and MapmyIndia continued to stay above their lows hit in January.

Stock 52-week low Date Paytm 840.05 Feb 15 2022 Zomato 75.75 Feb 15 2022 CarTrade 610.80 Feb 15 2022 FINO Payments 325.85 Feb 16 2022 Nykaa 1,456.00 Feb 16 2022 PB Fintech 726.00 Jan 25 2022 MapmyIndia 1,271.65 Jan 28 2022 RateGain 312.35 Dec 20 2021 Latent View 462.00 Nov 23 2021

New age company stocks have taken a `hit in the recent past, mirroring the trend seen on the Nasdaq , where investors suddenly lost appetite for highly valued tech firms.

Independent market expert Shankar Sharma has time and again warned against investment in startup shares.

