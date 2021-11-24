Paytm, Vodafone Idea, Adani Ports and more: Key stocks that moved the most on Nov 24

Thermax |
The stock had risen over 5 percent intraday after the company said it bagged order worth Rs 830 crore for three Flue Gas Desulphurisation systems. However, it shed most of its intraday gains and closed percent higher/lower.
Paytm | Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares continued to rise for a second straight day on Wednesday in a rebound after a series of losses. The scrip closed over 17 percent higher.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone | The stock was the top gainer on Nifty50 and closed nearly 4 percent higher.
ONGC | Shares of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ended percent higher and were the second-biggest gainer on the 50-stock index.
Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea | Shares of these telecom operators surged earlier today on report that the telecom department is likely to return bank guarantees to the telcos even for the matters currently sub judice. Bharti Airtel settled 0.26 percent lower, while Vodafone Idea ended nearly 3 percent higher.
