Paytm to raise IPO issue size to Rs 18,300 crore to meet increased investor demand

Digital payments and financial services firm Paytm will raise its IPO issue size to Rs 18,300 crore, from the earlier Rs 16,600 crore to meet increased investor demand, sources told CNBC-TV18.

As a result, the new total IPO size will include primary size of Rs 8,300 crore (unchanged) and secondary of Rs 10,000 crore.

Paytm has recently received markets regulator Sebi's approval to launch an initial public offering. This will be the biggest IPO in India to date in terms of size. The listing could be some time in November, sources said.

Large investors ANT, Alibaba, Softbank, Elevation Capital are set to sell shares through the OFS, as per the document. Founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma is himself expected to sell some shares. Berkshire Hathaway and Ratan Tata's RNT Associates are also listed as selling shareholders.

Paytm had said that it is a foreign-owned company and will continue to be after the IPO.

-To be updated with details