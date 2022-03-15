Paytm stock slips and tumbles; here's what you need to know

Shares of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, hit an all-time low today. The company’s shares slipped by 12.71 percent to close at Rs 589, a 72.60 percent discount to its IPO price of Rs 2,150. The company’s shares had suffered a brutal week, down 21.34 percent over the past five days, before today’s Reserve Bank of India order barring Paytm Payments Bank from onboarding new accounts caused a fresh new tumble.

What do we know so far?

The RBI barred the Paytm Payments Bank from opening new accounts due to “material supervisory concerns". Paytm had responded by saying that it was taking immediate action to comply with RBI guidelines. This is the third time One97's payments banking unit is facing action from the banking regulator since its inception in May 2017.

Why was Paytm stock on the downside?

The previous losses were due to investors losing their risk appetite in the face of global macroeconomic conditions -- the Federal Reserve’s incoming hate rike, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the generally poor performance of tech and new age shares.

Does it make sense to buy Paytm now?

While buying the dip is always a good idea, many experts suggest that this may not be the bottom of the dip for One97 Communications. With stretched valuations that have been based on prospective future business instead of current offerings, investors have largely lost their gumption to stick with tech growth stocks in a volatile market environment.

"Nobody is going to stick their necks out and buy into it, especially when there's such a big area of concern that needs to be repaired... The valuation will definitely start to look even more expensive than it did at the time of the IPO," said Market expert Prakash Diwan.

Market veteran Shankar Sharma had told CNBC-TV18 in January that it would not be surprising to see new-age companies fall by 80-90 percent by the end of 2022.

Macquarie also maintains an 'underperform' rating on Paytm, with a target price of Rs 700. Macquarie expects RBI action to have a significant impact on the Paytm brand, customer loyalty and future business prospects.

Prior to RBI’s action, rating agencies had maintained a target price of anywhere between Rs 1,300-2,300.