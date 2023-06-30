Paytm partners with Shriram Finance to boost loan distribution business

The deal will combine Paytm’s large user base as well as its digital loan distribution technology with Shriram Finance’s good geographical reach, deep risk understanding, and collections capabilities.
One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of payments service provider Paytm, announced a partnership with non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shriram Finance on Friday. As per the agreement between the companies, Paytm will offer load products of Shriram Finance on its platform further expanding its listing.
Paytm will be able to offer Shriram Finance’s digital credit for merchant loans as well as consumer loans.
The deal will combine Paytm’s large user base as well as its digital loan distribution technology with Shriram Finance’s good geographical reach, deep risk understanding, and collections capabilities.
The partnership will integrate Shriram Finance’s wide presence across India’s different locations, including rural parts of the country with Paytm’s expertise in the loan service provider (LSP) industry.
Merchants listed on Paytm will be able to avail the benefits of Shriram Finance’s loan products, along with consumer loan facilities.
“Our commitment to expanding credit distribution gets a further boost with our new strategic partner Shriram Finance. We are happy that together we will be able to create credit offerings to serve small merchant partners and entrepreneurs of India,” said the founder and CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma commenting on the development.
Shriram Finance has total assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 1,85,683 crore, along with more than 2,900 branches across the country as well as an employee base of 64,052.
Shares of Paytm ended 1.8 percent higher at Rs 865.10.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks
Jun 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read