Paytm partners with Shriram Finance to boost loan distribution business

One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of payments service provider Paytm, announced a partnership with non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shriram Finance on Friday. As per the agreement between the companies, Paytm will offer load products of Shriram Finance on its platform further expanding its listing.

Paytm will be able to offer Shriram Finance’s digital credit for merchant loans as well as consumer loans.

The deal will combine Paytm’s large user base as well as its digital loan distribution technology with Shriram Finance’s good geographical reach, deep risk understanding, and collections capabilities.

The partnership will integrate Shriram Finance’s wide presence across India’s different locations, including rural parts of the country with Paytm’s expertise in the loan service provider (LSP) industry.

Merchants listed on Paytm will be able to avail the benefits of Shriram Finance’s loan products, along with consumer loan facilities.

“Our commitment to expanding credit distribution gets a further boost with our new strategic partner Shriram Finance. We are happy that together we will be able to create credit offerings to serve small merchant partners and entrepreneurs of India,” said the founder and CEO of Paytm, Vijay Shekhar Sharma commenting on the development.

Shriram Finance has total assets under management (AUM) worth Rs 1,85,683 crore, along with more than 2,900 branches across the country as well as an employee base of 64,052.