Paytm partners with Shriram Finance to boost loan distribution business

The deal will combine Paytm’s large user base as well as its digital loan distribution technology with Shriram Finance’s good geographical reach, deep risk understanding, and collections capabilities.
One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of payments service provider Paytm, announced a partnership with non-banking financial company (NBFC) Shriram Finance on Friday. As per the agreement between the companies, Paytm will offer load products of Shriram Finance on its platform further expanding its listing.
Paytm will be able to offer Shriram Finance’s digital credit for merchant loans as well as consumer loans.
