Shares of Paytm rose about 5 percent on Friday ahead of its quarterly earnings, which will be reported today.

The company's shares ended 3.9 percent higher, at Rs 575.35, on the BSE.

Today's stock price movement (Source: BSE)

Over last weekend, One97 Communications — the parent company of Paytm — posted an update that Paytm's lending business saw a total disbursal of 2.6 million loans during April, which is a 449 percent year-on-year growth. This aggregates to a total loan value of Rs 1,657 crore during the quarter, implying a yearly growth of 749 percent.

"We are also seeing increases in average ticket size due to the scale-up of the personal loans business in particular," Paytm had said in the exchange filing.

Following the update, shares of Paytm have risen 6 percent this week.

Paytm stock movement in this week (Source: BSE)

Kkunal Parar, Vice President of Research, Choice Broking, said that the stock can be bought at the current level. He sees the scrip rising up to Rs 610, and if it is able to hold on at that level, he said a further upside can be seen. Support level for the stock is at Rs 550, Parar added.

Recently, Hemang Jani of Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, “The current market sentiment is not in favour of companies where there is so much of uncertainty. The stock prices have fallen by 50-70 percent but still in terms of the actual valuations or earnings visibility, the picture is not clear."

So one might see technical pullbacks because of the kind of selloff that is seen lately, but he thinks that it makes more sense to stick to the large caps in the Nifty rather than trying to venture out into commodity stocks or some of the startups or fintech companies.