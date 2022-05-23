Paytm shares stage smart recovery after falling 4% percent intraday

Shares of One 97 Communications, parent of Paytm , rose as much as 10 percent on Monday, in a dramatic recovery after falling as much as four percent intraday.

The stock began the day lower as the company's net loss for the March quarter widened to Rs 762.5 crore from a loss of Rs 444.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

At 12:03 IST, Paytm shares were up 6.2 percent at Rs 610.90 on NSE. The stock hit an intraday low at Rs 552.

Paytm share price movement on NSE so far today. (Source: NSE) Paytm share price movement on NSE so far today. (Source: NSE)

The company reappointed Vijay Shekhar Sharma as managing director and chief executive for five years, from December 19, 2022, to December 18, 2027. This reappointment, apart from the firm's Rs 950 crore investment announcement over 10 years in general insurance, gives confidence to investors about business prospects, said a fund manager.

Another factor that is likely to have helped the shares recover is that Paytm Payments Bank, which facilitates transactions on Paytm, reportedly expects the Reserve Bank to allow it to resume taking on new customers in the next few months.

According to a regulatory filing, Paytm's EBITDA loss continued to widen in the March quarter to Rs 716.6 crore, from Rs 415.6 crore a year ago and Rs 710.6 in December 2021 quarter. However, the silver lining in the results was Paytm's revenue, which soared 89 percent year-to-year to Rs 1,541 crore.

Here is a break up of revenue from operations (Source: Exchange filing) Here is a break up of revenue from operations (Source: Exchange filing)

As announced in April 2022, Paytm said it would achieve operating break-even by September 2023.

ICICI Securities, however, remains conservative and expects the company to be EBITDA-positive by the financial year ending March 2025. It has a 'buy' call on Paytm.

Macquarie said it could take 12 quarters for EBITDA losses to break even. The brokerage has maintained its ‘underperform’ rating on Paytm, with a target price of Rs 450. Profitability remains an uphill battle for the mobile internet company, according to the brokerage.

Also Read |