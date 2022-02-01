Paytm shares rally over 6% ahead of Q3 results; check what brokerages suggest

The shares of One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company, jumped more than 6 percent on Tuesday amid an overall positive sentiment in the market on the day union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Budget 2022.

Paytm share price jumped 6.4 percent in intraday trade to Rs 976 on the BSE. The digital payments platform’s stock was trading 5.58 percent higher at Rs 968.20 at 12:18 pm.

The upward movement in the Paytm stock comes a day after global brokerage firm Goldman Sachs said it expects the fintech major to report 70 percent topline growth year-on-year for December 31, 2021, ended quarter, while operational losses are likely to expand on higher ESOP expenses, according to a Moneycontrol report. The company is due to hold its quarterly earnings call on February 5.

In the previous quarter, Paytm saw its losses increase to Rs 473 crore, up 24 percent sequentially and 8.5 percent annually, as expenses increased. Its revenue from operations for the second quarter of the fiscal jumped 63.6 percent to Rs 1,086.4 crore on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis.

Goldman Sachs has also lowered Paytm's target price to Rs 1,600 from Rs 1,630 earlier, even as it remained neutral on the stock. A share of One97 Communications was quoted at Rs 967 on BSE at the time of rising.

"Our analysis suggests 3Q was another quarter of market share gains for Paytm in the payments vertical, a trend we expect to continue. We forecast cash burn for Paytm to marginally improve QoQ, but expect higher reported EBITDA losses on account of increased ESOP expenses," the brokerage was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, the Budget 2022 by FM Sitharaman has called to promote fintech and technology-based development of the economy.

Reacting to the fintech announcement, Adhil Shetty, CEO, BankBazaar.com said, "There's a clear thrust on digitisation, fintech, and lowering costs of the transaction. Making postal savings interoperable through ATMs, net banking, payment apps will provide convenience to senior citizens and the rural. Subsidizing MDR charges through Rupay and UPI is another positive."

Paytm shares, which are currently trading at a 54 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 2,150, have gained 8.05 percent in the past five days as against the benchmark Sensex index that rose 2.48 percent during the period.

However, analysts continue to remain cautious about new-age stocks. Sandeep Bhatia, India Country Head at Macquarie Group, said, "There is one very positive thing that we have seen a widening of the market, we have seen new sectors come through; these are also sectors which have actually been spending in the last couple of years and that's definitely good for the broader economy. They have also been hiring which is also good for the broader economy."

Bhatia said valuations are a big question mark and it is clear that Fed rates are going to rise whether they rise by 50 bps each time or by less than that is the only question now. Therefore, valuations across the board will come under pressure, he said.