Paytm posts 37% rise in merchant payment volumes in first quarter, shares rise 3%

Paytm posts 37% rise in merchant payment volumes in first quarter, shares rise 3%


By Anshul  Jul 5, 2023 11:22:10 AM IST (Published)

Paytm Q1 update: A total of 1.28 crore loans, up 51 percent YoY, were distributed during the quarter. Besides, Paytm deployed 79 lakh devices for the quarter.

Shares of fintech One 97 Communications, which runs the payments platform Paytm, on Wednesday surged 3 percent to Rs 861.9 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The development came after the company said its gross merchandise value (GMV) for June quarter jumped 37 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4.05 lakh crore.

It added that it disbursed loans worth Rs 14,845 crore through Paytm platform, up 167 percent YoY.
A total of 1.28 crore loans, up 51 percent YoY, were distributed during the quarter, it said in a BSE filing. Besides, Paytm deployed 79 lakh devices for the quarter. The average monthly transacting users (MTU) stood at 9.2 crores for the quarter (average for three months ended June 2023), up 23 percent YoY.
