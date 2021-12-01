Paytm shares extend losses to 4th day in a row; How the fintech stock has fared since weak listing

Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares fell nearly four percent on Wednesday, continuing to decline for the fourth trading session in a row. The latest bout of selling pressure in the Paytm counter comes after some recovery following a weak debut and a series of losses last month.

Paytm is among the recent new-age businesses to go public in 2021 so far.

Mayuresh Joshi of William O' Neil has a neutral view on Paytm shares. In an interaction with CNBC-TV18, he suggested a wait-and-watch approach on the stock. "For an IPO, creating a base takes a few weeks and in those few weeks, it is determined how demand and supply dynamics are taken care of. The gross merchandise value has been increasing, but again, it faces stiff competition as well," he said.

Joshi said the IPO base still appears to be incomplete for Paytm. "W e would ideally like to watch out over the next few weeks, whether it takes out the IPO price with good demand coming through, and that supply being overshadowed with good demand," he said.

Here's how the Paytm share price has moved since the market debut:

Last week, One97 Communications -- the operator of digital payments platform Paytm -- reported a net loss of Rs 473 crore for the quarter ended September. The quarterly net loss was up 24 percent sequentially and 8.5 percent annually, as higher expenses dented the company's profitability.

Its revenue from operations, however, increased 63.6 percent to Rs 1,086.4 crore on a year-on-year basis. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, Paytm's revenue was up 22 percent.